Tamil Chair to be established in Houston varsity: Modi

Houston: During his address to the Indian diaspora in Washington, DC on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that a Tamil Studies Chair will be established here at the University of Houston.

He said that this is the best time to invest as much as possible in India. “This is the best time to invest as much as possible in India. The research centre of Google’s AI in India will work on more than 100 languages. With the help of the Indian Government, a Tamil Studies Chair will be established here at the University of Houston,” PM Modi said.

According to US-India joint statement, US President Joe Biden and PM Modi welcomed the establishment of the Tamil Studies Chair at the University of Houston and reinstating the Vivekananda Chair at the University of Chicago to further research and teaching of India’s history and culture.

“Prime Minister and President Biden hailed the growing bilateral education partnership between the United States and India. Indian students are on pace to soon become the largest foreign student community in the United States, with an increase of nearly 20 per cent in Indian students studying in the United States last year alone, the joint statement read.