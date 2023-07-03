Beth helis Australia win T20I

With Beth Mooney’s brilliant knock of unbeaten 61 off 47, Australia edged passed England to register a four-wicket victory in the first T20I match at Edgbaston on Saturday. Chasing a total of 154, Australia lost their first wicket early, however, their opener Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath scored runs at a fast pace. McGrath was dismissed by Ecclestone at 40 off 29 balls. Ashleigh Gardner assisted Mooney, she scored 31 off 23 balls before getting out by Sarah Glenn. After Gardner, Australia lost Grace Harris in the next bowl. The match became interesting with wickets falling from the other end. In the last over, Australia needed 11 runs and the Aussies achieved it on the penultimate ball. Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn took equal two-two wickets for England. Australia after winning the toss, put the England side to bat. The host lost early wickets as Danielle Wyatt and Alice Capsey were dismissed in 5 overs at 7 and 3 respectively. Watt was bowled by Megan Schutt while Capsey got run out by Darcie Brown.