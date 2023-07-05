Senthilbalaji case: CJ names Karthikeyan as third judge

Chennai: Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice S.V. Gangapurwala has named Justice C.V. Karthikeyan as the third judge to hear the habeas corpus case filed by arrested minister Senthil Balaji’s wife, S. Megala.

The necessity of a third judge arrived after Justice Nisha Banu and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy gave a split verdict on Tuesday in the case.

Justice Karthikeyan will now hear the case afresh and his decision will be final which will lead to a verdict of 2:1 as this would be the majority verdict.

Justice J. Nisha Banu had held the Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) maintainable and declared that the minister’s detention was illegal.