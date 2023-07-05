AIADMK opposes UCC

Chennai: In a setback to the BJP, its ally AIADMK has urged the Centre not to bring any amendments to the constitution for a Uniform Civil Code UCC).

The announcement was made during AIADMK district secretaries’ meeting held on Wednesday.

In a statement, AIADMK said, AIADMK will urge Government of India not to bring any amendments to the Constitution for a Uniform Civil Code that will adversely affect the religious rights of minorities of India.

During the meeting, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a new logo for their grand conference, ‘Eluchi Manadu’ that will be in Madurai that will be held on August 20.