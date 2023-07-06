NCP Number Game: Ajit ahead of Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar appeared to be ahead in number game with more NCP MLAs supporting him than his uncle and party president Sharad Pawar as the warring factions held their separate meetings on Wednesday to show their strength, escalating the battle between them to control the outfit. As many as 32 of the 53 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs attended the meeting called by the Ajit Pawar group, while 18 MLAs were present at the conclave addressed by the NCP chief, sources in both factions said. Addressing separate meetings, their first after the July 2 split in the 24-year-old party, Sharad Pawar criticised his nephew Ajit Pawar for joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government as they took jibe at each other over the former’s age and use of his photo. The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar camps of the NCP held their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and at Mumbai Educational Trust in suburban Bandra, respectively. Surrounded by party workers, including 32 of NCP’s 53 MLAs, Ajit Pawar, who took oath as deputy CM on July 2 along with eight other leaders who also joined the Eknath Shinde government, reminded his 83-year-old uncle that it was time for him to retire from active politics. “In the BJP, leaders retire at 75, when are you going to stop?” Ajit Pawar said, speaking at the meeting convened by him. “Everybody has his innings. The most productive years are from 25 to 75 years,” 63-year-old Ajit Pawar said.