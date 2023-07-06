Shouldn’t speak politics: Annamalai’s advice to Governors

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai advised governors to refrain from giving press briefings on a regular basis, adding that they should not speak on politics as it “would set the wrong precedent”. To a question why Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi seldom meets the press while his Telangana counterpart Tamilisai Soundarrajan addresses regular press conferences, Annamalai said, “If Tamil Nadu Governor meets the press no person will be happier than me because he would expose the (ruling) DMK. But he should not address the press. A governor should not talk politics as it sets the wrong precedent. A governor should only discharge his or her duty, as mandated by the Constitution. Even if I was from the ruling party, I would have advised the governor not to talk politics as it sets the wrong precedent. Once a year or in six months, they can give interviews to print media. That is okay. That is how it was and that is how it should be. I don’t want to comment about other governors. It’s their style of functioning.