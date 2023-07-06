‘TN will never allow Mekedatu dam construction in Cauvery’

Tamil Nadu water resources minister Durai Murugan has categorically said that they will never allow the construction of the Mekedatu dam in the river Cauvery. “Karnataka government’s Mekedatu dam proposal was contrary to the judgment. Even if there are talks with Karnataka, or in writing, whichever way they (Karnataka) try, we are clear on our stand that we will never allow Mekedatu dam to be constructed in the river Cauvery,” Durai Murugan said. The Tamil Nadu minister met Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to take steps to ask the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to direct the Karnataka government to release water as per the monthly quota specified by the Supreme Court.