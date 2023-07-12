RSS annual meeting in Udhagamandalam tomorrow

Chennai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will conducts it’s annual meeting in Udhagamandalam tomorrow.

Senior members, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and all five joint general secretaries, including Arun Kumar, RSS points man for the BJP are participating in the three day meeting

In the meeting, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale along with all the Sahasarkaryavahs, namely, Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, CR Mukund, Arun Kumar and Ramdutt will be present