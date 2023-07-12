India pins hope on Gen Next

Barbados: Team India is set to begin their journey in the 2023-25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) with a two-match Test series against West Indies away from home.

After suffering their second-consecutive defeat in the WTC final earlier this year, India will hope to make a strong comeback in the longest format. Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on West Indies for the first Test today.

Meanwhile, West Indies suffered a setback as they failed to qualify for 50 Over World Cup to be held in India later this year.

The hosts will be missing the services of some of their experienced players as the likes of Gudakesh Motie, Kyle Mayers, and Jayden Seales couldn’t find a place in the squad due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Kirk Mckenzie and Rahkeem Cornwall have been added to the squad as the team gears up to play the first match of the series.