EPS lashes out at Stalin over letter to President

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami today charged the Chief Minister M K Stalin that he has “turned as judge” by writing a letter to the President that his party’s former ministers were guilty.

“This is just to hide the accusations against his family members and his cabinet minister,” the AIADMK leader said in a statement here. Alleging that the state government has surrendered to the Centre in a bid to save from their issues, Palaniswami said “he (Stalin) has sent a letter to the President, who was not elected by his party representatives.”

Terming the letter to the President as “secret” communication, the opposition leader of the House said “it shows an inferior attitude to write that the cases could not be filed against the former AIADMK ministers due to unnecessary delay in giving permission.”