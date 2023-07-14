Modi conferred with France’s highest award

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Indian premier to have been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi received the honour at the Elysee Palace here and joined the ranks of other prominent world leaders such as the former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles – the then Prince of Wales, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others.

The prime minister, who is in France for a two-day official visit, was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived here on Thursday. He will join President Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday as the Guest of Honour.

“A warm gesture embodying the spirit of partnership. PM @narendramodi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President @EmmanuelMacron,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. “Prime minister thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India,” the MEA said in a statement.