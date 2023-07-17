Foundation Day fete at NABARD, TN office

NABARD Tamilnadu Regional Office, Chennai celebrated the 42 nd Foundation Day of NABARD on 14 July at Hotel Ambassador Pallava. A press releas said,”Dr Sandeep Saxena, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, GoTN was the Chief Guest and other guests included Smt. Uma Shankar, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Chennai; Smt. S Srimathy, Executive Director, Indian Overseas Bank.” During the occasion, millet based value added products produced by NABARD promoted FPOs were launched, 5 FPOs and 3 watershed projects were felicitated. On the sidelines of the programme, FPOs and SHGs displayed Millet based products produced by them, the release added. Shankar Narayan, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Tamil Nadu RO highlighted the growth of NABARD during the last four decades. He mentioned that NABARD’s disbursement in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry stood at Rs 34821 crore which is poised to grow further during the coming years.