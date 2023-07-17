We are not afraid of ED raids, says Stalin

The ED raids at State Minister K Ponmudy’s premises are aimed at creating disturbance ahead of opposition parties’ meet in Bengaluru, said Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Bengaluru this morning, the Chief Minister said, ‘Ponmudy will face the raids legally. It is a case that was enquired by the AIADMK several years ago. The BJP-led centre is re-opening it apparently annoyed by the implementation of various welfare measures by the Tamilnadu government’.

People are watching all acts of the Centre. They will give a fitting reply in the 2024 elections, he added.