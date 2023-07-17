It has been a personal journey: Lokesh Kanagraj finishes ‘Leo’ filming

Lokesh Kanagaraj has finished shooting for his upcoming directorial venture “Leo” and the filmmaker said it has been a journey “close to my heart”. Headlined by Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, the movie has been shot over the course of 125 days. “It’s a wrap for #LEO 125 Days of shoot in 6 months! Thanks to the entire CAST AND CREW who have put their souls into this film! This journey has been yet again been very close to my heart and personal,” Kanagaraj posted on Twitter. The project marks a reunion between Vijay and the filmmaker after the 2021 blockbuster “Master”. Kanagaraj and his team had unveiled the poster of “Leo” last month to celebrate Vijay’s 49th birthday. They also released the Tamil movie’s first song “Naa Ready”. The movie also features Trisha Krishnan and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who makes his Tamil debut. Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast of “Leo”. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Kanagaraj’s earlier movies “Master” and “Vikram”, is scoring the soundtrack of the film, produced by SS Lalit Kumar.