Madhavan dines with PM Modi, French President at Louvre

Actor R Madhavan has posted a few pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from a dinner together in Paris. Madhavan took to Instagram, where he shared the pictures from when he attended the banquet dinner that Macron hosted in honour of the Indian Prime Minister at Louvre Museum in France on Saturday. Madhavan is seen smiling as he shook hands with PM Modi and can be seen sitting at a table with the French President and others. The second image featured musician Ricky Kej posing with them as he sat next to Emmanuel Macron. The last photograph had Macron clicking a selfie with PM Modi, Madhavan and former French footballer Mathieu Flamini. For the caption, the actor penned a long note of gratitude: “The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023.” Madhavan said that he was “in complete awe at the dinner hosted by the President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations.”