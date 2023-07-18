Our alliance seeks to further national progress: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it is a matter of immense joy that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners from across India attending the meeting in Delhi today. Prime Minister Modi said that NDA is a time-tested alliance that seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations. PM Modi took to Twitter and said,” It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations.” The Bharatiya Janata Party held a meeting of 38 parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital on Tuesday.