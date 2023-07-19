Battle begins

Opposition parties declared that their alliance to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP would be called “I.N.D.I.A.” – an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. But the renamed version of the former UPA (United Progressive Alliance) got off on a note of confusion with different versions of the acronym. “We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today. Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA),” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the joint press conference.The comment left many wondering whether they got it wrong at first. Rahul Gandhi said the fight was not between the opposition parties and the BJP, but it was a “fight for the idea of India that was being attacked. hat is why this name was chosen. The fight is between NDA and INDIA, Between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and INDIA, between their (the BJP’s) ideology and INDIA. You know what happens when someone stands against India, who wins,” the former Congress chief said. On who would be the face of the alliance, Mallikarjun Kharge said a coordination committee and a convenor would be named.The name was suggested by Mamata Banerjee and there was a lot of discussion on the full form of INDIA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the new Opposition, declaring that alliances “built on negativity has never won”. Without naming the fresh minted I.N.D.I.A, PM Modi, addressing allies at the mega meet of NDA, said, “When an alliance is dynastic and corrupt, the country will lose”. Against I.N.D.I.A — which opposition said will represent the voice of the nation – the Prime Minister spoke of Bharat, the poor and the backward classes whom the NDA represents.