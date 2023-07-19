EPS at NDA meet: AIADMK leader given importance

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday hogged the limelight at the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as he was given prominence in all events at the meeting. He was seated next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the dais and was one among the five leaders who received Modi when he arrived at the venue. Significantly, BJP state president K Annamalai was attending the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue in Johannesburg, South Africa on behalf of the BJP. JP Nadda and Piyush Goyal were among the BJP leaders who received EPS in New Delhi at the venue of the meeting. Senior leaders of the AIADMK – M Thambidurai, CVe Shanmugam, SP Velumani and N Thalavai Sundaram accompanied EPS.