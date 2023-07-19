INDIA will be ideological alliance at national level, says Stalin

The proposed alliance of opposition parties – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance ( INDIA) – will be an ideological alliance at the national level, says CM MK Stalin on Tuesday while talking to reporters outside Chennai airport on his return from Bengaluru after attending the second meeting of the opposition parties. Stalin emphasised the growing participation of opposition parties in the alliance. He said the first meeting, held in Patna, saw the involvement of 16 opposition parties, while the second meeting witnessed the participation of 26 parties. He expressed his hope that INDIA would function as an ideological alliance at the national level and as an election alliance in various states. He further revealed that the next meeting is scheduled to take place in Mumbai.