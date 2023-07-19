Stalin extends wishes as state celebrates Tamil Nadu Day

The state government celebrated Tamil Nadu Day on Tuesday by organising various events involving school and college students. Prominent leaders, including CM M K Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, extended their wishes on Tamil Nadu Day. Stalin acknowledged the contributions of the leaders who fought for renaming Madras state as Tamil Nadu. He tweeted, “Tamil Nadu is not just a word; it is the essence of the Tamil people. On this day, let us pledge to make Tamil Nadu the foremost state in India. May the uniqueness of Tamil Nadu resonate across the nation.” Stalin added, “The roots of the protest to rename Tamil Nadu were laid by Maraimalai Adigalar, Thanthai Periyar, Somasundara Bharathiyar, Sankaralinganar, Ma Po Si (Ma Po Sivagnanam), and they remain strong.” The DMK, the first regional party in the country to come to power in a state, led by former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, passed a resolution on July 18, 1967, to rename Madras State Tamil Nadu. After assuming office as chief minister, Stalin issued orders to celebrate July 18 as Tamil Nadu Day.