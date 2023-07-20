Woman stabbed to death at Saidapet railway station

Chennai: The woman who was allegedly stabbed with a knife by a man near Saidapet Railway station on Wednesday night succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Rajeshwari, 40, who used to sell snacks and fruits in sub urban trains, police said. Police sources said that she was attacked by a man when she alighted at the Saidapet railway station.

The incident happened around 8 30 pm. Preliminary investigations revealed that he boarded the train on the opposite side and fled. Police suspect that the accused is known to the victim and was in a relationship with the victim.

Government Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating.