Manipur issue: LS, RS adjourned amid Oppn protests

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned amid continuous protests by the Opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House and explanation on the Manipur situation.

As soon as the lower house reconvened at 12 p.m., after the first adjournment, the Congress-led Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, protesting over the Manipur situation. Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, allowed the laying of papers and introduction of bills listed for the day. However, Congress, DMK, Left, TMC and AAP members continued with their protests.

Meanwhile, amid all the brouhaha, the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 was withdrawn in Lok Sabha. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 was introduced in the House. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was also introduced besides The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session for his ”unruly behaviour”. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote. Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Singh for his ”unruly behaviour” and cautioned him. Soon after suspending Singh, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM as opposition members continued to create uproar in the House. They were demanding a statement from the prime minister in the House on the Manipur issue

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the Manipur violence in Parliament and it is the responsibility of Central government to maintain peace in the country. Chadha told ANI ahead of the sitting of Parliament on Monday that they will protest over their demand for a discussion on Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister. “The country demands that the government and PM Modi should speak on the issue of Manipur. It is the responsibility of the Central government to restore peace in the country. Today we are going to protest against this issue in the Parliament. The Chairman should allow us to discuss on the Manipur issue,” he said. MPs in both Houses of Parliament have given notices for adjournment motion on the Manipur violence. Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, and Manish Tewari said that the other business of the Lok Sabha should be suspended and the House should have a discussion regarding “ongoing ethnic clashes”.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Aam Aadmi Party MPs Sanjay Singh, and Chaddha have given suspension of business notice over Manipur situation. The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur. The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and the first two days have been washed out over opposition demand over Manipur situation.