N Korea launched ballistic missile, says Japan

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile, the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet on Monday. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida ordered authorities to make efforts to gather, analyse and provide adequate information. He said that the authorities should ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels and other assets. He directed officials to take all the measures for precaution, including readiness for contingencies. Japanese PM’s Office in a tweet said, “North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow.” In another tweet, the Japanese PM’s Office said, “Dedicate maximum effort to gather & analyze information, & provide the public speedy & adequate information. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, & other assets. Take all possible measures for precaution, incl. readiness for contingencies.” On Saturday, North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, Yonhap news agency cited the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). According to the JCS, South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analysing the launches, which took place at about 4:00 am (local time), to learn more about the type of missiles fired and other details. “Our military has bolstered surveillance and vigilance while closely cooperating with the United States and maintaining a firm readiness posture,” Yonhap news agency quoted JCS as saying.