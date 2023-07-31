Manipur issue: LS, RS adjourned

New Delhi: Both the houses of the Parliament were adjourned today following protests and ruckus by Opposition MPs over Manipur issue.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm following protests by the Opposition which has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the Manipur issue. When the House met at 11 am, Speaker Om Birla announced that a Parliamentary delegation from Malawi is visiting India and they were watching the proceedings of the House. He welcomed the foreign delegation and wished them a pleasant stay in the country.

As he completed his speech, the Opposition members were on their feet demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur violence. Soon they came to the well of the House showing placards and shouting slogans against the government. The speaker initially ignored their protests and continued the Question Hour, which was the scheduled business.

Two questions related to the Ministries of Education and Finance were taken up for discussion amidst sloganeering and protests. As the protests continued, the speaker appealed to the Opposition members to go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings. With the Opposition MPs ignoring his pleas, the speaker adjourned the House.

The government on Monday agreed to a discussion on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm but the opposition insisted on a debate only under Rule 267 of the House, forcing the chairman to adjourn proceedings till noon.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha rulebook allows for the suspension of the day’s business to debate on any issue suggested by a member. After the papers were laid, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received 65 notices under Rule 267 and also noted that this rule is evoked on the rarest of occasions. The last time it was evoked was in 2018.