RPF jawan shoots dead 4 persons on board train

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on Monday shot dead 4 persons on board a train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said. The jawan fired from his automatic weapon, killing another RPF jawan and three passengers of the train, which was on its way to Mumbai from Jaipur, the official said.

“Four casualties, including the ASI, have been reported in the firing incident inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (12956). The accused has been arrested. DCP North GRP has been informed,” the Railway Protection Force has said.

The accused, RPF Constable Chetan Singh, opened fired from his official automatic weapon at around five in the morning, killing another RPF colleague, his escort duty in charge ASI Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers on the train, which was on the way to Mumbai from Jaipur, officials said.

Tika Ram Meena was a resident of Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, and Chetan Singh is from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers