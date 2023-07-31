“Pakistan forgot who is our PM during Uri, Pulwama attacks”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that when Pakistan attacked Indian soldiers in Uri and Pulwama in 2019, they forgot that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister who replied suitably with a surgical strike unlike the meek response from “Mauni Baba” during UPA’s term. “At Uri and Pulwama they (Pakistanis) had attacked the Army and CRPF, but they forgot that the UPA government is not in power, it is the BJP government in power. And not Mauni Baba Manmohan Singh, but Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister,” Amit Shah said. “In 15 days, our jawans conducted surgical strikes and air strikes, entered Pakistan’s home and eliminated the terrorists and tore apart their hideouts of these terrorists,” he added. Attacking the Congress during the Booth President Sammelan, Amit Shah said that during the Congress-led UPA government, Pakistan used to conduct terrorist activities in the country by the government did not respond adequately. “Earlier during the government of Sonia-Manmohan in 2004-14, Alia, Malia, Jamalia used to come from Pakistan, fire and bomb us and go. But the central government did not even respond,” Amit Shah said. Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Amit Shah accused the Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh of not listening to the voice of the people from the state about Kashmir. “Tell me, is Kashmir ours or not? Article 370 should have gone or not? Sreeman Bantadhar, you and Kamal Nath, listen to the people of Madhya Pradesh,” Amir Shah said while attacking the state Congress leaders.