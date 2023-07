Discussion on no-confidence motion moved by Cong likely on August 2 in LS

Discussion on the no-confidence motion moved against the Narendra Modi government by the main opposition Congress, is likely to be initiated in Lok Sabha on August 2, sources aware of developments said. They informed that the business advisory committee (BAC) of Lok Sabha under chairmanship of Speaker Om Birla is expected to meet on Monday, where the business for the week is to be finalised. Sources said that there is a likelihood that the date for the discussion on the no-confidence motion is likely to be finalised for August 2 during the meeting. While the BAC meeting is scheduled for Monday, the Prime Minister will be on a day-long visit to Pune on August 1, so the discussion on the no-confidence motion is likely to be initiated on August 2, they added. As per norms, the Prime Minister has to reply to the discussion on the no-confidence motion. The no-confidence motion had been admitted in Lok Sabha on July 26. Moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi under Rule 193, the motion said that it has no trust in the central council of ministers. Once the Speaker announced the receipt of the no-confidence motion, he had sought to know the number of MPs who supported the move.