INDIA MPs Manipur visit concludes; slams Centre for ‘pathetic’ situation of State

National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party Sambit Patra on Sunday took a swipe at the Opposition alliance which concluded its visit to Manipur on Sunday, saying that “politics will begin again from tomorrow”. A delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties of the Opposition bloc – the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – reached Manipur on Saturday. The 21-member delegation included Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta, Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, NK Premchandran from Revolutionary Socialist Party, Jayant Chaudhry from RLD, Kanimozhi from DMK, Thol Thirumavalavan from VCK among others. Phulo Devi Netam from Congress, Sandosh Kumar from CPI, Javed Ali Khan from Samajwadi Party, PP Mohammad Faizal from NCP, Aneel Prasad Hedge from JD (U), Sushil Gupta from AAP, Mahua Maji from JJM and Jayant Singh from RLD are also the members of the team. The Opposition leaders, after returning from Manipur chided the Central and State government on their ‘failure’ to stop the violence and restore peace in the State. After returning from violence-hit Manipur, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha urged the Kuki and Meitei communities to cooperate in restoring peace and harmony in the state saying that there is “no alternative to peace anywhere”. “We want peace to be restored in Manipur. Peace with justice. Our only demand is that both communities should live in harmony. The situation in Manipur is dangerous. Be it Madhya Pradesh or Manipur, there is no alternative to peace anywhere,” Jha said while talking to the media.