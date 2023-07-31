J’khand unit of INDIA to protest against Centre over Manipur issue on Aug 1

The first meeting of the Jharkhand unit of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) took place at Jharkhand Congress Headquarters here in Ranchi on Sunday. In the meeting, it was decided that the alliance would hold a protest at Rajbhavan on August 1, against the violence and atrocities against women in Manipur. Besides, all MLAs of INDIA in the Jharkhand Assembly will protest at 11 am at the Legislative Assembly over the same issue. Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, “Today in the meeting the members of the I.N.D.I.A have decided to protest against the Central government over the Manipur incident in front of the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on August 1. Protests will be organised in all the districts of the state. We’ll also submit a memorandum.” On being asked about the law and order situation in Jharkhand, JMM MP Hansda said, “The incidents which are happening in Jharkhand or any other places, they might be the secluded incidents. But in Manipur, this (the violence) is happening continuously for the last few months, and the central government is not taking appropriate actions.” Meanwhile, the 21-member multi-party delegation of MPs of the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) returned to the national capital after assessing the situation in the strife-torn state on Sunday.