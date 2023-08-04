Aus Open: Sindhu, Srikanth advance to round of 16

She will face another compatriot Aakarshi Kashyap, who made it to the second round with a 21-15, 21-17 win over Malaysia’s world No. 34 Goh Jin Wei. In the men’s singles, Srikanth beat world No. 14 Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 21-18, 21-7. He will play Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei in the second round on Thursday.
Prannoy, India’s highest-ranked singles shuttler, fended off a challenge from world No. 15 Lee Cheuk Yiu from Hong Kong to win 21-18, 16-21, 21-15. The world no. 9 Indian will next take on Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen.
Meanwhile, the 2021 world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen retired mid-way into his first-round match against countryman Kiran George. Mithun Manjunath, however, registered a shock 21-19, 21-19 straight-games win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.