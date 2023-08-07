Manipur issue: LS adjourned

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday amid sloganeering by opposition members. The House took up Question Hour after it met for the day. Opposition members were protesting over their demands related to Manipur situation and early discussion on the motion of no-confidence against the government.

Speaker Om Bila asked if opposition members do not want the House to run. “The House is not meant for sloganeering. It is for discussion and debate,” Lok Sabha Speaker said. As sloganeering continued, he adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11. Earlier today, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader, who was disqualified from the lower house of Parliament on March 24 this year, has been reinstated as MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Representatives of an influential tribal group from Manipur will fly to Delhi on Monday to attend a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in the strife-torn northeastern state, sources said.

The delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a body representing various Zo ethnic groups in Manipur, responded to an invitation extended by Shah.

The ITLF leaders reached the Mizoram capital from Churachandpur in Manipur and will fly to Delhi from Lengpui airport near here. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, on his Instagram account, expressed hope that the talks will yield results.

He said that the ITLF leaders held a day-long discussion on Saturday and consulted him on whether to respond to the invitation or not.