Speeding Mercedes rams into several vehicles, 3 dead

Panaji: At least three people were killed and four others sustained serious injuries after a speeding Mercedes rammed into three cars and two motorcycles on Goa’s Banastari bridge.

The tragic accident took place on Sunday night when a speeding Mercedes GLS SUV was on its way to Panaji on the Banastari bridge in Ponda taluka.

Soon after the incident, all the victims were rushed to a private hospital in Goa. The Goa police filed a case against Mercedes GLS SUV driver and other occupants under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched a probe.

According to reports, the driver and other occupants of Mercedes GLS SUV were drunk and fled the scene immediately after the accident. However, all the occupants were nabbed later.

Meanwhile, the locals demanded that the driver’s licence should be suspended.

Explaining how the accident might have caused, a senior police officer said, “Mercedes car might have gone to the wrong side after hitting the vehicles. The driver of the Mercedes was drunk.”