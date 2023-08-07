Uddhav Thackeray hits out at Modi

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the name of our country is India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to foreign countries to represent the same.

Reacting to the remarks made by PM Modi over the naming of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, Uddhav Thackeray said,” I.N.D.I.A meeting will be held in Mumbai soon. PM Modi said that even ‘Indian Mujahideen’ uses India. India is our country’s name, on which you (PM Modi) travel.When you travel to America and hug Joe Biden at that time, do you represent India or do you say I am from the Indian Mujahideen? India, Hindustan, and Bharat are our country’s names.”

Uddhav Thackeray further stated that the BJP follows Hindutva for vote bank politics, and that is why he went out of their alliance.

“I left BJP alliance because they are doing fake Hindutva. They are only pretending that they follow Hindutva, but they only follow Hindutva for votes. I can’t pretend to fake Hindutva,” he said.

He further claimed that Central agencies such as the ED, CBI, and Income Tax are used to destroy those parties that are in opposition to the BJP.