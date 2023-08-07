More is merrier for HDFC

HDFC Bank has announced the inauguration of more than 100 Banking Correspondent Centres (BCC) in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Assam, Telangana, Odisha, and across many other states in India. Smita Bhagat, Group Head, Government and Institutional Business, Alternate Banking Channels and Partnerships, Inclusive Banking Group and Start-Ups, HDFC Bank said, “We are delighted to inaugurate Business Correspondent Centres in over 100 pin codes across the country. These centres will offer a wide range of banking products and services digitally across India’s towns and villages. This launch is another example of HDFC Bank’s unwavering commitment towards financial inclusion”.

Sanjay Rakesh, Manging Director, CSC e-Gov, said, “We are pleased to announce an empowering initiative aimed at furthering financial inclusion and enhancing the capabilities of our performing Business Facilitators (BFs). The decision to extend this opportunity comes

as a testament to the invaluable contribution made by our performing BFs in enabling seamless financial services delivery to underserved communities across the nation”.