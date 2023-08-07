What’s new from LG Electronics?

Chennai, Aug 7: LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durables company, is proud to announce the launch of its much-awaited TV NPI (OLED G3& C3) series and the ground-breaking Scan to Cook Microwave. The event took place at Reliance Digital Padi in Chennai and was graced by esteemed dignitaries, K N Murali, Regional Business Head of LG Electronics, and Pavitra Kumar, Regional Manager of Reliance Digital.

“Chennai has always been a city that embraces innovation, and we are confident that our latest offerings will be warmly welcomed by its tech-savvy residents. Our commitment to providing cutting-edge products that enrich lives remains unwavering, and we are proud to partner with Reliance Digital for this grand launch event. We are thrilled to introduce our latest innovations in Chennai. The TV NPI (OLED G3& C3) series and the Scan to Cook Microwave represent LG’s relentless commitment to delivering unparalleled products that enrich our customers’ lives.” said K L Murali, Regional Business Head of LG Electronics.

Pavithrakumar, Regional Manager of Reliance Digital, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “Reliance Digital is delighted to partner with LG Electronics for the launch of their latest offerings. At Reliance Digital, our mission has always been to provide our customers with the most advanced and cutting-edge technology, and LG’s new offerings undoubtedly align with our vision. We believe that these innovative products will redefine the entertainment and cooking experiences for our customers.”