Stalin holds silent march on MK’s anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other DMK leaders on Monday carried out a silent march to Karunanidhi Memorial in Marina Beach, on the 5th death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi.

Sunday is the 5th anniversary of Kalaignar, who came as a rain that made the land of Tamils ​​flourish and brought us all to life! Let us praise the fame of the net leader to the mother of enduring fame!, tweeted DMK.

DMK ministers, MLAs, MPs and party leaders turned up for the march.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday condemned Union Home minister Amit Shah’s statement that there was a need to develop acceptance for the Hindi language without any kind of opposition, even if its pace was slow.

“Our language and heritage define us – we won’t be enslaved by Hindi… Igniting the embers of the ‘1965 Anti-Hindi Imposition Agitations’ would be an unwise move,” Stalin tweeted.