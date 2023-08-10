UPA wasted a decade, says FM

New Delhi: The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has wasted a decade, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she tore into the Opposition front while replying to the no-confidence motion in the parliament.

Her criticism of the UPA, the Opposition front which was in power during 2004-2014 and is now known by the acronym ‘INDIA’, was followed by a report card of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Nearly an hour into her speech, Congress, DMK, Trinamool and Left parties staged a walkout accusing the Finance Minister of misleading the Lok Sabha.

She said the UPA had no credibility and it reminded the people of corruption and cronyism, due to which the Opposition parties have chosen the ‘INDIA’ name for their front.

‘INDIA’ stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, and comprises 26 parties, including the Congress, Trinamool, DMK, RJD, and others.

The minister also took a swipe at the contenders in the Opposition front and pointed out how they are opposed to each other in different states.