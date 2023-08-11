Stray cattle attacks student, case against owner

Chennai: A case has been registered against the owner of the cow, which attacked a nine-year-old girl in MMDA Colony based on the complaint by the girl’s parents.

In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, a jersey cow was seen violently attacking a minor girl in the Arumbakkam area of Chennai, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Ayesha(9), and a resident of Choolaimedu. She was returning home from school in the MMDA Colony. While walking along the street, the victim and her sister is seen attempting to pet a calf crossing them with its mother.

The stray mistook the pet attempt as charged at the girl. It first tossed her in the air and kept attempting to a ram her continuosly even as onlookers attempted to disengage the animal in vain.

The girl’s mother was heard crying out for help. The cow continued to assault the girl even as the onlookers tried to intervene. At one point, the cow was scene abandoning the girl. When an onlooker attempted to drag the girl to safety, the cow charged at him and then went on to attack the girl again.

Locals armed with a stick chased the cow away, with a couple of taps. The girl was then rescued and was seen struggling to stand up. Ayesha was then admitted to a hospital in the vicinity by her mother, Haseena Banu.The Arumbakkam Police have registered a case against the owner of the cow, identified as 29-year-old Vivek.