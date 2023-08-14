16 dead in Himachal monsoon fury

New Delhi: 16 people have died within 24 hours in two separate incidents related to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, the state’s Chief Minister has confirmed.

Seven people died after a cloudburst incident in the Solan district last night, while nine others were killed in a landslide at a Shiv Temple in Summer Hill area of Shimla city.

15 to 20 people were feared buried in two landslides in Shimla city, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi said.

Six people were rescued after the cloudburst at Mamligh village of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan. Two houses and one cowshed were washed away.

The dead in Solan were identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8), and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offered condolences in a tweet, and said he has directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families.