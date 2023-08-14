TN Governor’s tea party for I-Day postponed

The the tea party to be hosted by Governor RN Ravi on Independence Day has been postponed due to incessant rain.

A press release from Raj Bhavan said, ‘ due to incessant rain in and around Guindy area, the main lawn at Raj Bhavan is flooded. In view of heavy rains and to avoid any inconvenience to guests, Raj Bhavan has decided to postpone the At Home Reception. It will be hosted soon and new date will be announced soon’.

Earlier, staunchly denouncing Governor R N Ravi’s pro-NEET stand, Chief Minister M K Stalin had said his government would boycott the tea party to be hosted by him on Independence Day.