Chandrayaan-3 getting closer to moon for landing

The Indian space agency on Monday said the process of putting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in a circular orbit around the moon has begun.

The spacecraft has moved further closer to the moon. The Indian space agency also said its Aditya-L1 spacecraft — the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun — is getting ready for the launch. “Orbit circularisation phase commences.

Precise maneuvre performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km. The next operation is planned for August 16, 2023, around 0830 Hrs. IST,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted.

The spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg). On attaining the required orbit, the lander will get separated from the propulsion module and later expected to make a soft-landing near the South Pole of the moon on August 23 at 5.47 p.m.

The lander will descend to the moon from a height of about 100 km from the moon’s surface. The soft landing is a tricky issue as it involves a series of complex manoeuvres consisting of rough and fine braking.