Buzz after Sharad and Ajit Pawar ‘secret’ meeting

Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar and his deputy Chief Minister nephew Ajit Pawar, who heads the group of rebel MLAs of the party, are believed to have met at the residence of a businessman in Pune on Saturday, sparking a buzz in Maharashtra political circles.

NCP leader Amol Mitkari said, “It could be a family meeting between the two leaders”.

Maharashtra NCP president (Pawar faction) Jayant Patil is also believed to have attended the meeting. Visuals aired by regional channels showed Pawars arriving and leaving the venue.