Islamabad courts reject 9 bail pleas of Imran Khan

Pakistan’s local courts in Islamabad rejected nine petitions of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking bail in connection with the First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him over violent protests, Dawn reported. On Tuesday, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad dismissed three bail petitions and Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Mohammad Sohail rejected six petitions seeking pre-arrest bail for Khan. The FIR was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman in the Khanna and Barakahu Police Stations. The judge added that Imran Khan’s bail cannot be extended in light of the supreme court verdict, as per Geo News. The six cases were registered against the incarcerated PTI chief in Karachi Company, Ramna, Kohsar, Tarnool and Secretariat police stations of the federal capital.