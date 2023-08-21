Manipur violence: Three-judge committee submits reports to SC



The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will pass orders on Friday to facilitate the proper functioning of a committee headed by Justice (retd) Gita Mittal which was set up to monitor relief work, rehabilitation, compensation, and healing of violence-hit Manipur. The committee has submitted three reports before the top court, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said. The bench hearing the Manipur violence cases said that certain procedural directions would be required to be issued for administrative assistance, to meet the financial expenses of the committee, etc. It said three reports filed by the Committee be given to advocates in the case. The committee in its report flagged that victims of ethnic violence in Manipur have lost their necessary documents in the violence and need to be reissued. It further highlighted that the Manipur victim compensation scheme may be updated and the proposal of the committee for the appointment of domain experts.