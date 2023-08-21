Ram Lalla’s idol to be placed in Ayodhya temple between 16-24 Jan

Ram Lalla’s idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya will take place between January 16 and January 24, said Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Sunday.

Rai, who was in Haridwar to meet saints and seers, said that the sanctum sanctorum is ready and the idol of Lord Ram will be placed after the completion of construction of the first floor of the grand temple. The idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on any date between January 16 and 24, 2024 after Makar Sankranti,” Rai said

“Any hindrance will not be caused by the devotees’ darshan in the construction of the Ram Temple,” he added.

The Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary also invited the seers and saints to attend the 10-day Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony in Ayodhya.

Asserting that the saints and seers are currently being invited verbally for Pran Pratishta, Rai said the formal invitations will be sent to the seers of all traditions of the country in November month.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) chief Mahant Ravindra Puri stated urged all the seers, saints and devotees to attend Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishta ceremony.

He also hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and rule the country again.

It is worth mentioning here that the construction of the grand Ram Temple is currently in the last stage as 80 per cent of the work is completed.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram Temple.

The construction work of the Ram Temple is being carried out by Larsen and Toubro. The Ram Temple is expected to be built at the cost of Rs 1,000 crore.