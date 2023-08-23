ISRO says ‘all set to initiate automatic landing sequence’

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it is “all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS)”. It is, ISRO said, awaiting the lander module to reach the designated location.

“All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST,” ISRO announced on its official channel on X (formerly Twitter).

It further informed that “upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for power descent. The live telecast of operations at MOX begins at 5:20 pm IST and is expected to land around 6:02 pm IST.