Chandrayaan-3: What it means to the nation

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). India became the fourth country after the United States, the former Soviet Union (now Russia), and China to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface.

What it carries?

Chandrayaan-3 will also have four engines with adjustable throttle and slew (orientation) as well as a Laser Doppler Velocimeter, meaning it can control its attitude and orientation in all phases of descent – unlike Chandrayaan-2.

Economic benefits

Chandrayaan-3 will be India’s ticket to the moon economy, an emerging sector with a potential of billions of dollars. Today, India’s private space-tech ecosystem is beaming with a vast horizon of opportunities. Just a couple of years ago, India’s space economy was valued at over $9.6 billion in 2020. By 2025, this could go up to $13 billion, according to EY India. This sector will get a big boost from the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

The successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 could bolster investor confidence and attract more private investment in space technology.

Strides in space research

The success of the mission, not only helped India make great strides in the space race but could also prove to be a big boost to the country’s economy.

