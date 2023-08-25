Rahul takes a dig at Modi in Kargil

Kargil: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the statement that not a single inch of land has been occupied by anyone, saying “it is a lie as China has occupied thousands of kms of land of India”.

Addressing a public meeting here, Rahul Gandhi, who has been in the union territory of Ladakh for the past eight days said, “Ladakh is a strategic location and after coming here, especially, when I was at the Pangong Tso Lake, it is clear that the China has taken thousands of kms of land of India. And it is unfortunate that Prime Minister Modi in the opposition meeting said that not a single inch of land of Ladakh has been taken away by anyone. This is a lie.”

“Every person in Ladakh knows that China has taken the land of India and the Prime Minister is not ready to speak,” he said. Rahul Gandhi had visited the Pangong Tso lake area on August 20 and also celebrated the birthday of his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He paid floral tributes to his father at Pangong Tso lake, where a programme was organised on his 79th birth anniversary. He also hailed the role of the people of Ladakh during the wars.

“Role of yours (Ladakh) and the Kargil, whenever India has needed you, whenever a war was there on borders, then people of Kargil stood with India in a single voice. This you have not done for one time but on many occasions,” the Congress leader said. Discussing his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and culminating in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on January 30 this year, Rahul Gandhi said that the aim of the yatra was to end the hatred and violence being spread by the BJP and the RSS. “And we tried to end that by spreading love with the slogan ‘Nafrat ke bazaar me ham mohabbat ki dukan kholne nikle hai’. And this is your thinking. In the last few days I have seen it.”