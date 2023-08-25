Trump spends 20 minutes in Atlanta prison, gets a mugshot

Atlanta: From having his mugshot taken to apparently rejoining Twitter (or, as it is now called, X), Donald Trump has had a busy 24 hours.

The former US President Thursday appeared at an Atlanta jail, where he was booked on a wide variety of charges in relation to his alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. Speaking to reporters following the incident, the 77-year-old repeated that he is innocent of all charges. “What has taken place here is a travesty of justice,” he said, adding, “I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it.”

Trump currently has four cases filed against him in relation to election interference. However, they are not likely to have any significant impact on his run for the Republican candidacy for the upcoming 2024 US Presidential elections, in which he is facing strong competition from the likes of Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and his former deputy Mike Pence.