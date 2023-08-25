Manipur Violence Cases Probed By CBI Transferred To Assam

The Supreme Court on Friday said the trial in the Manipur violence cases being probed by the CBI will take place in neighbouring Assam and asked the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to nominate one or more judicial officers to deal with the matters.

Passing a slew of directions, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said judicial procedures related to production of accused, remand, judicial custody and its extension will be conducted online at a designated court in Gauhati.

Judicial custody of the accused, if and when granted, will be done in Manipur to obviate transit, it said.